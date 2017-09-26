Nujoma, Geingob at inauguration of Angolan president

President Hage Geingob leaves today for Luanda to attend the inauguration of João Manuel Concalves Lourenco as the new president of the Republic of Angola. Lourenco is Angola’s third president since that country’s independence in 1975. Presidential spokesperson Albertus Aochamub yesterdayconfirmed that Geingob and founding president Sam Nujoma will attend the inauguration of Lourenco in Luanda today. President Geingob is expected to have courtesy meetings with outgoing president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, as well as incoming President Lourenço. Accompanying the president are Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Safety and Security Minister Charles Namoloh and Labour Minister Errkki Nghimtina. Pictured here upon their arrival in Luanda yesterday are former president Nujoma with Namibian Ambassador to Angola Grace Uushona and behind them Nghimtina (right) and Namoloh (partially obscured).