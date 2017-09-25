Young riders to scale the mountain

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A total of 70 schoolgoing children, aged between 6 and 18 years, took part in this year’s FNB Mountain Biking race at the Hollard Bike Park recently. After the competition, a team to compete in the two-day Spur Schools Mountain Bike final race in neibouring South Africa on the 7th of next month was selected.

The team selected is as follows: Marcel Holtz, Hugo Hahn, Alex Miller, Hofmeyer van Blerk, Nicolaas Swart, Dieter Koen, Justin Vosloo, Bergran Jensen, Cindy Rowland, Monique du Plessis and Mayvonne Swart.

Sponsorship manager at FNB Namibia Gordon Pokolo said the FNB Namibian Schools Mountain Bike League took place for the 6th consecutive year this year and has grown from a small group of dedicated cyclists to approximately 70 schoolchildren per event.

“We have been part of this event since the beginning, because we see the value of the sport, especially amongst youth.”

Pokolo added that the giant financial institution, through its FNB Namibia Foundation Trust has spent more than N$I million annually on sports development over the years in sporting disciplines, such as tennis, table tennis, rugby, football, netball, horseriding, to name a few.

“This remains a priority, especially when looking after the health and well-being of young Namibians,” he said.

The Namibian league is open to all schools and all schoolgoing children from under-6 to under-18 are catered for. The league consists of five race events. Riders collect points for both participation and race positions.