Kautondokwa wants to extend squeaky clean record

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s boxing sensation, Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa will step in the ring on the 21st of next month to defend his WBO Africa Middleweight belt at the Windhoek Country Club Hotel.

The undefeated Kautondokwa, who boasts an impressive knockout record of 93% after 15 bouts in the paid ranks, will defend his title for a record 5th time when he confronts Meschack Mwankemwa from Tanzania in the main bout of the evening.

The fighter from the revered Nestor Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy recently impressed with a TKO win when he dispatched WBO Africa Interim champion Obodai Sai in Ghana in June to retain his WBO title, while adding the vacant IBF Continental Africa title to his impressive trophy cabinet.

Kautondokwa is currently ranked #7 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and is certainly on the right path for global supremacy in one of the most competitive weight divisions in world boxing.

In the main undercard draw, local welterweight prospect Mike Shonena will make his Africa debut when he fights for the vacant WBO Africa Welterweight title for the first time. Shonena is undefeated after 10 fights and will step in the ring for the vacant title either against Iddi Pialari from Tanzania or Kenyan opponent James Onyongo.

Internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Nestor Tobias expressed excitement over the October boxing bonanza.

“We just came from a very successful event on the 9th of this month, where we treated boxing fans to top class boxing. It’s in that spirit that we are inviting our fans again to another world class spectacle of Africa’s finest boxers involving two legitimate continental titles,” boasted the boxing guru.

“I’m just excited to be stepping in the ring again, and of course I’m happy that my world record keeps on shooting up, but my primary focus is to keep winning and getting better. I know my big break will come with time and I’m looking forward to this fight and will be at my usual best to claim victory,” charged a confident Kautondokwa.

There will be eight other exciting undercard bouts on the night to give local boxing fans total value for their money.

Tickets are available at CompuTicket outlets, Antonio’s Shop on Post Street Mall and at the Windhoek Country Club reception. General tickets sell for N$200, while VIP tables seating 10 persons go on sale for N$10,000. The fight is sponsored by MTC.

The boxing schedule reads as follows:

Junior Middleweight 4 Rounds

Max Iipinge vs Joseph Nghishongwa

Bantamweight 4 Rounds

Andreas Amupolo vs TBA

Lightweight 4 Rounds

Harry Junior vs TBA

Welterweight 4 Rounds

Charles Shimina vs December Nuuyoma

Flyweight 4 Rounds

Jacob ‘Jay Jay’ Jacob vs Salatiel Moses

National Welterweight 10 Rounds

Emmanuel Mungandjela vs Steven Shimbone

International Middleweight 10 Rounds

Paulinus Paulus vs Silas Mandeya (Zimbabwe)

National Featherweight 10 Rounds

Onesmus Nekundi vs Kennedy Imalwa

WBO Africa Welterweight 12 Rounds

Mikka Shonena vs Iddi Pialari (Tanzania) or James Onyongo

WBO Africa Middleweight 12 Rounds

Walter Kautondokwa vs Meshack Mwankemwa (Tanzania)