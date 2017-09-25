Haseb and Nande get N$40 000 bail

The former chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), Walter Haseb, and the NSC development officer Ivonne Nande, were this morning granted bail of N$40,000. The two have been behind bars since their arrest in July 2017 on charges of corruption and theft involving N$4.9 million of the commission’s funds. Magistrates Vanessa Stanley indicated that there is no enough evidence that indicate that the pair will interfere with ongoing investigations or abscond if they are released on bail. The matter was postponed to February 19, 2018 for further investigations.