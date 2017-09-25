Gazza sets Windhoek Spring Fiesta alighta

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Acclaimed local musician Gazza delivered more than many had expected at this year’s fifth edition of the glittery award-winning Windhoek Spring Fiesta, hosted at a fully packed Umti Lodge, a few kilometers outside Windhoek.

Gazza delivered his stunning performances when he winded up the event, which promised to be the best festival on the local entertainment calendar, featuring his old hits, such as Hoezit, Imba and Swagger.

To top it up, he surprised guests by jumping into a swimming pool as he welcomed spring in style. Revelers couldn’t stop screaming for more.

Also pumped up on the day was Adora, who had her fans on the tips of their toes. She performed her acclaimed song Chocolate, before warming up the stage with the song Don’t Mess With Me.

Boss Madam Sally shared her best moment by performing her first hit single, Natural, which left the crowd in awe. Always with her unique style of dance at every event she performs at, this was arguably the best of Sally’s performances.

The Windhoek Spring Fiesta is a yearly event organsied by Doctatainment and happens annually in September. The event is always a bang because after the cold winters Windhoek partygoers usually can’t wait to unwind and just party to the finest Namibian tunes.

Being a popular feature on the calender, this was its third edition and it was themed all-white. Not just a festival anymore, the event had become a highlight of dance culture and provides entertainment to the young and middle-aged music lovers who are otherwise starved of entertainment.

Doctatainment’s most prestigious party playground set the scene for 2,000 partygoers to create dance-floor memories. With over 30 local artists, plus the bigger stage with state-of-the-art lighting and visuals, this year the event also delivered VIP treatment and hospitality packages for the very first time.