Ekulo and Taapopi claim Old Mutual Far North Championship

Kefas Shipi Elago

Oshakati-Oshikoto Region’s Ekulo and Gabriel Taapopi secondary schools (Oshana) are the overall winners of this year’s popular annual Old Mutual Far North Championship, held in Oshakati last weekend.

In the football category, Ekulo SS ruffled feathers with Dr Abraham Iiyambo SS in a hotly contested final that drew a large crowd to the giant Oshakati Independence Stadium.

The boys from Oshikoto showed great hunger to lay their hands on the prestigious trophy, launching countless attacks on their opponents. Although their opponents stood firm defensively, their efforts finally paid off 20 minutes into the opening half, when Sherongo Sebron netted a stunning goal to send the stadium into raptures.

The boys from Dr Iiyambo responded immediately, equalising through the skilled boot of Captain Fantastic Shipale Luckas to bring the score to 1-1 at half-time.

In the 2nd half, Ekulo came out with guns blazing, keeping their stubborn opponents on their toes and making dangerous inroads to the danger zone, only to be thwarted by some brave goalkeeping.

With fatigue setting in, Dr Abraham Iiyambo School seized the oportunity switching to overdrive, which led to their 2nd goal of the match through Iitula Charles. The latter sent his shot into the roof of the net to steer his school to a final score of 2-1 in favour of Dr Abraham Iiyambo SS.

In the netball division, B category G.T SS once again proved that she remains a major force to be reckoned with in this particular competition following her early exit from last year`s edition. The fired-up girls dethroned bitter rivals Uukule SS by 35 baskets to 11 to clinch first prize.

Overall winners in both the football and netball disciplines were the happy recipients of N$5,000 each, a floating trophy, a photocopier machine and gold medals, as well as Old Mutual branded T-shirts and a variety of sport equipment.

The runners-up received a consolation prize of N$3,000, a computer, silver medals and sports equipment, while the 3rd placed school walked away with N$2,000, bronze medals, a fax machine and sport equipment.

The 4th placed team had to be satisfied with N$1,000 and a full set of playing gear. The competition was proudly sponsored by Old Mutual Namibia in partnership with other firms, such as Business Connexion, OTB Sports and Walton’s Stationery.