Education not teachers’ responsibility alone – Shanghala

Loide Jason

Onaholongo-Attorney-General Sacky Shanghala has expressed disappointment with some parents, who hardly participate in their children’s education.

Speaking at Onaholongo Combined School in Omusati Region during a handover of educational material to the school, Shanghala said it was important for parents to understand the importance of full participation in the education of their children.

He says education is a shared responsibility between all stakeholders, including parents, who are expected to play a pivotal role in the education of their children.

Shanghala also lashed out at some parents of Onaholongo village whom he accused of alcohol abuse while neglecting their parental responsibilities in the education of their children.

He said only an educated nation would be able to contribute to the development of their communities and the country in general. Shanghala said teachers are only there to help children academically, but parents are expected to help the children with their homework.

“Parents, you have disappointed me. You cannot even sing the national anthem. How are you going to assist with mathematical assignments? You need to improve. Ask teachers to teach you after the parents’ meeting,” Shanghala said.

He also cautioned parents present to refrain from favouritism and tribalism, as this breeds hatred between communities. Shanghala said Namibians are expected to pull together in the same direction to achieve the government’s set goals and developmental vision.

At the same occasion he donated five computers, a photocopy machine, three projectors, trophies, balls and school soccer kits valued at N$100,000. The school remains in need of teachers’ accommodation, ablution facilities, a library and computer lab.

Principal Jukkanen Shilongo said the school faced countless challenges, such as coping with dilapidated facilities. “We have no teachers’ accommodation. About 90% of the teachers commute from Outapi, which makes it difficult for the teachers to prepare thoroughly for lessons,” he said.