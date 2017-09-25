Conscious reggae coming to Vibrations Festival

Matengu Sampaya

Windhoek-Reggae is a genre associated mostly with Jamaica and Bob Marley, but its spirit is so contagious that it has gone international.

Pampi Judah is a Jamaican-born reggae artist whose career dates to 2000. He is expected to put up a great show this coming weekend when September 29 he performs at the Zoo Park’s amphitheatre in Windhoek, where the Reggae Vibration Festival will be in full swing.

Event organisers Top Ranking Productions say the time was ripe to give reggae fans a dose of the genre they enjoy most. “We purely chose Pampi because he is a good conscious artist and Namibians enjoy conscious reggae to the more upbeat dance hall,’’ they said.

Before coming to Namibia, Pampi will perform in Tanzania and Cape Town, South Africa. The local line-up features reggae legends, such as Ras Sheehama, Setson and the Mighty Dreads, Gerry Dread, Omidi d’Afrique, Word Sound and Power and West Coast Power.

The event aims at exposing local reggae artists who feel deserted from the mainstream.

“This event is for our local artists, we want to give them the platform to showcase their talents. For years we tried to make this event happen, but because of lack of interested sponsors it was just a dream, but finally it has come to happen.”

Pampi had been in the industry for more than 20 years and has toured the world, leaving fans with great appetite for his tunes. Tickets are available at Webtickets Namibia, Pick n Pay, Just Imagine Investments and Three Dimension Printing and Signs.