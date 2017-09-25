Bold wins Netball Tourney in Kunene Region

Staff Reporter

Rundu-African Deli Management and Netball coordinators are delighted to announce that all 14 regions have now competed and are raring to go for the final of the newly introduced Dimolo Super Netball Tournament.

African Deli launched its Dinolo Super Netball Tourney in the Khomas Region on the 24th of June and so far Khomas, Erongo, Hardap, Kavango West, Oshana, Omaheke, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Omusati, //Kharas, Zambezi, Kavango East, Ohangwena and Kunene have all competed in the regional tourney.

The prime intention was to give everyone who attended a day of fun and excitement and at the same time scout for talented players for the national team.

The core of our project is directly tied to the heartbeat of our national development goals namely the Growth at Home Strategy and the Harambee Prosperity Plan. The orgasier say the Dinolo Super Netball Regional Tourney is part of their corporate social investment programme.

“Through this initiative, we are bringing women together to have fun and at the same time allowing them and their supporters an opportunity to interact with us. African Deli has committed itself towards the development of Netball in the country through the Dinolo Super Netball Tournament.

“We at African Deli understand the importance of physical well-being through sports. Therefore, bringing communities together to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping sports event. For netball enthusiasts, this is not only an adventure, but also a great way to keep fit.”

The finals will be held in Swakopmund on September 30, with all 14 regions competing for the final title. Prizes up for grabs are: 1st prize N$15,000; 2nd N$10,000; 3rd N$5,000.

The winners from Kunene Results from regional matches played on Saturday are as follows: in first place Team Bold won N$2,000; 2nd placed Gladiators won N$1,500 and 3rd placed Pirates won N$1,000.

For further queries regarding the finals please contact the Dinolo Super Netball Tourney coordinator Charlane Minnaar at 081-3306427.

African Deli is a homegrown start-up founded in January 2013 as a food manufacturer that provides quality, healthy, good affordable and convenient ready-made traditional food.