Armed robbery suspect escapes on foot

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-A trial-awaiting suspect escaped from police custody near the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on Friday, shortly after making a court appearance.

The accused, Andreas Victor Kaushi, was appearing for an armed robbery carried out at Afrodite Beach, as well as for the illegal possession of a firearm in Kuisebmond.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu during a media briefing said the suspect was being escorted back to the holding cells by the police when he escaped on foot.

Kaushi hails from Oshikolongondjo village in Oshana Region. He is a resident of Walvis Bay, but frequently visited Swakopmund.

Iikuyu said a search party was launched for the suspect and asked that anyone with information regarding Kaushi’s whereabouts should contact him at 081-2464757.

Anyone with information on Kaushi’s whereabouts can also contact Sgt Haufiku at 081-2194573, or Det Sgt Shitimma at 081-3049064, or report to the nearest police station.