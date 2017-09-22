Welwitschias to confront SWD Eagles tomorrow…gunning for redemptive victory

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-When judging from their recent performance, especially their score margins in the first two opening matches, Namibia’s senior rugby side the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias stand an overwhelmingly decent chance of making an impact in the ongoing Currie Cup First Division.

The Welwitschias will tomorrow confront visiting South African outfit SWD Eagles in the fifth round of matches of the cutthroat Currie Cup First Division competition at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek at 17h00.

Having lost three of their four matches so far, the Welwitschias will tomorrow be out striving for victory against the unpredictable Eagles as a possible win could significantly boost Namibia’s hope of finding its way into the top four on the log. The Namibians currently sit sixth on the log with nine points.

The Welwitschias lost their opening Currie Cup First Division match 66-59 against the Griffons but managed to quickly dust themselves off and regroup as they went on to record an impressive 51-25 victory over South African outfit Eastern Province Kings.

In their last two matches, the Namibians however failed to pick up where they left off in their win over Kings as they suffered back-to-back defeat, a 78-29 defeat against the Leopards and a 56-47 loss against Valke.

As a result, the Welwitschias will need to reboot their chances of survival with a win against the Eagles. It will however not be an easy assignment for the Namibians, especially considering the fact that the Eagles have won two matches of their last matches while the Welwitschias have only managed to rake in one win, although the Namibians have scored 12 more tries than their visiting counterparts.

In all honesty, while one is impressed with the Welwitschias’ approach when going forward, the amount of confidence they ooze when faced with big oppositions, especially their ball-handling skills and overall composure, the Namibians defense line somewhat appears to be the team’s biggest Achilles heel and ones hopes coach Lyn Jones have been burning the midnight oil making all necessary amends in that crucial department.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s premiership outfit Western Suburbs will take on IMT Sishen Rugby Club their Gold Cup clash also at the Hage Geingob Stadium, which will serve as the main curtain-raiser of the day.

Tickets are available at the entrance or can be purchased online at www.webtickets.com.na or alternatively at all Pick ’n Pay stores: Main stand -N$60, Open stand- N$30 for adults and N$10 children.

The Welwitschias squad is as follows: Desiderius Sethie, Niel van Vuuren, Nelius Theron, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Ruan Ludick, Rohan Kitshoff (vice captain), Max Katjijeko, Christo van der Merwe, Eugene Jantjies (captain), Theuns Kotze, David Philander, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim, Russell van Wyk and Mahco Prinsloo. Substitutes: Orbert Nortje, André Rademeyer, Hauta Veii, Adriaan Booysen, Thomas Kali, Cameron Klassen and Johan Tromp.