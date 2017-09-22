Usakos mayor responds to ACC raid

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Usakos Mayor Akser Mwafangeyo says the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) did not confiscate any of his electronic devices, as their interest in him pertains to the developments on Erf 356 and 461, as well as the sale of another property that belonged to council that was allegedly sold in a questionable manner.

Mwafangeyo has denied any fraudulent activity on his part, saying he and his wife co-own property on Plot 356 at the Bo-Dorp suburb in Usakos, while he is the sole owner of Erf 461. “None of them was built or renovated by council,” he said yesterday.

The ACC this week descended on Usakos Council on Tuesday morning to investigate alleged irregularities pertaining to the sale of council property, unprocedural appointments and the misuse of council’s already limited resources .

A search warrant seen by New Era shows that building plans pertaining to the developments are key in the ACC’s investigation into the affairs of the council.

The ACC also reportedly also confiscated all daily and subsistence claims made by Mwagangeyo for 2016, as well as all financial documentation reflecting whether he made any repayments on any claims or advances processed for 2016.

The Commission also confiscated laptops and electronic devices belonging to the town’s acting chief executive officer, Reinhold Evenson, demanding passwords and PIN codes to the devices, as well as the employment contracts of some of council’s employees, including the human resource manager.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Evenson said he will not comment on the issue, as it is under investigation.

“You just have to wait for the outcome of ACC’s investigation,” he said.