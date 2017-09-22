The other lifestyle: Grooming Remedies

Eyebrows

Pencil thin eyebrows are basically achieved by using tweezers to pluck away part or all of the eyebrows. Plucking causes damage to your hair follicles and they can eventually stop growing back. Rather get your eyebrows trimmed and shaped by a professional beautician. If you have already plucked away your eyebrows, you can re-grow them by using castor oil. This emollient is enriched with healthy properties that can repair damaged hair from the roots. For best results, apply a thin layer of castor oil on your eyebrows at bedtime and wash it off in the morning. Repeat the process until you get your desired results, it can take months before you notice any improvement so be patient.

Body Hair

Smooth, body skin is a top beauty priority for many ladies. There are various methods you can use to remove unwanted body hair such as waxing and hair removal creams. The most frequently used procedure for grooming body hair is shaving. If you run out of shaving cream, or can’t find a suitable one for your skin type, there is an alternative product that you can use as a substitute. Plain aqueous cream transforms into a gentle cleanser when it is dissolved in water and it can be used as a shaving cream. Make sure that the brand you buy is non-fragrant and not too thick so that it doesn’t clog your razor blades. After a shower or bath, dry your hands to scoop a dollop of cream from the container and mix it with a little water in your hands, then rub it on your skin. Be careful not to slip and fall, when you are done shaving, simply rinse and pat dry. Always moisturise your skin to keep it smooth and supple.

Moustache/Beard

For men who like to have a clean-shaved face, start off by cleansing with a facial soap or gel using warm water. On clean damp skin, apply a thick layer of shaving cream and let it soften up the skin for a minute. For a smooth, close shave, use your razor blade to gently shave against the grain of hair growth. After you are done shaving, rinse off the excess shaving cream with cool water and apply a small amount of aftershave product to soothe your skin. Growing a beard is currently trending in the fashion industry as men are experimenting with various bearded looks. A well-trimmed and maintained beard is the ultimate goal, but the first step is to wash your beard with shampoo and conditioner. After the beard dries, use a bristle brush and trimmers to achieve your desired beard length. As for your moustache, use trimmer scissors to shape it, then apply softening beard oil on your facial hair and run a comb through it. Whether you prefer a clean-shaved look or a classic beard look, a well-groomed appearance is always a winner.

Beauty Ndapanda is a lifestyle blogger/writer. Her articles include wellness and beauty tips to help readers look and feel their best, while her topics on introspection examine thoughts and emotional processes for navigating through life’s ups and downs. www.beautyndapanda.com