The corrupt are heartless

We cannot claim that young people are uneducated or don’t realise the value of education in their lives. Young people nowadays are being more educated than the past generations, even though the pass rate or standard has been raised but what is the value of getting highly educated if the country’s resources are being depleted by scavengers who don’t sweat to become rich.

They are attacking the national resources while others are spending years and energy to acquire the necessary skills and dreaming to be employed one day. How many people are you putting in streets, you corrupters? You don’t want others to benefit from the national cake? Don’t you have sisters or brothers or cousins or children to be employed one day in their own generation?

You can corrupt and make others poor but you won’t take those millions with you to heaven when it is your date or you will not use such portion of millions of dollars with you, or pay God to spare life on planet earth. You will still go and leave everything down on earth, so what is the use of corrupting instead of sharing with fellow citizens?

Theo Hausiku