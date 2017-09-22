Star of the week: Laurentius Iipinge

The star of the week is councillor of Okalongo constituency Laurentius Iipinge who made sure that the culprit who repeatedly raped a stepdaughter over the period of three years was arrested.

Iipinge took it upon himself to intervene and it was only than that the police opened the case, as the mother of the victim allegedly protected the suspect, making it difficult

for the police to arrest the suspect.

The suspect was finally arrested, appeared in court and was denied bail. The girl is now taken away from the family and a safe home has been finally found for her by officials of the

Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare.