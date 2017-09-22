Rape victim at Okalongo removed from family custody

Loide Jason

Windhoek-The 17-year-old girl whose stepfather was finally arrested this week on charges of raping her since she was 14 years old has been moved from the family homestead by a government social worker in an effort to protect her.

The man has since appeared in court on charges of rape and his case was postponed to December 14 to allow for further police investigations.

The girl has been under pressure by the family, including her own mother, not to open a case of rape against her stepfather.

In fact the day the stepfather was arrested the mother and the stepfather had convened a meeting in which they pressured the girl not to press any criminal charges.

The solcial worker responsible for the girl confirmed the girl has been moved to a different home but would not say much.

The stepfather appeared in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before magistrate Otto Mayeghu who explained to him his right to engage a lawyer.

Mayeghu advised the accused that he is also at liberty to conduct his own defence.

The man indicated he would conduct his own legal defence. He was not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Martha Hasheela said it would not be in the interest of the public to grant him bail. She further said that if the suspect was granted bail he might interfere with the police investigation.