Oshana mourn the late Ekandjo

The Governor of Oshana Region Clemence Kashuupulwa, senior police officers in the region and other mourners were at Ondangwa Airport yesterday to receive the remains of retired police commissioner Joseph Shuudifonya Ekandjo. Ekandjo died last Sunday at the age of 62 in Windhoek Central Hospital, two months after he was diagnosed with liver cancer. He will be laid to rest at his home village of Eko Lyanaambo in Oshana Region tomorrow. Ekandjo is survived by his wife Cornelia, eight siblings, 23 children and 12 grandchildren.