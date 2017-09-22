New SPYL should focus on bigger things

Why is the new SPYL leadership advocating for simple things such as noise pollution regulation? Noise reduction during exams have been the song for many years.

We are expecting you guys to advocate youth involvement in law-making that empower every youth in Namibia. Talk about equal distribution of national resources, reduction of house prices, equal land distribution, reduction of abnormal benefits for top officials for the government and private companies and push for having ministers that are under the age 35 so that they learn from our current aging leaders .

Talk about corruption and push for heavy punishment to the corrupt. Please focus more on nation-building, gender violence and women employment, just to mention a few.

The General