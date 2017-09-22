Industry Loop: Event’s Organisers… I beggooo

We are entering ham season where you will be spoilt with choices for live shows. September, October, November and December is lit ham.

However, with ham season also comes an incredible degree of frustration because well…event’s organisers either opt for the cheaper option or ignore the basics. Allow the Industry Loop to put you through a simple refresher course.

Security

Event organisers will promise you that their show will have “tight security”. Be wary my friend, as that security is only tight WITHIN the venue and not outside. Not even on the damn stoop! Your alone out there ham #WolvesHowling. Event organisers that is incredibly unfair assablief. I can’t come to your show and get robbed and then you want to say, jah but that was outside the show. Fact is I will still say “I was robbed at your show”. I’m not going to say I was robbed at the corner of Sam Nujoma drive and Florence Nightingale crescent.

And what is the one thing that outweighs the value of money for an event organiser? Reputation. Don’t screw your reputation for a couple of Nujomas omes. Ask Abuti TrekWerk.

Lavatory

One thing I hate is unusable and inaccessible lavatory facilities at live shows. Toilets are a nightmare, especially for women. People consume liquids at a frantic pace so OBVIOUSLY there will be an incredible demand for toilets. Event organisers, please make sure that you source ENOUGH temporary lavatory facilities. I ask of you this because we all know how dilapidated lavatory facilities are at most public venues around the country. Yes, it will cost you an arm and a leg but like my topie would always say…why do a thing if you are not going to do it 100% right? That is the right thing to do. Having people line up in anaconda-like queues for toilet is a human rights abuse.

Accessible bar

I have honestly lost count of the number of times I’ve written about the need to have more than one bar at a live show. I once attended a live show that was so full that once I managed to get to the front, I had to buy the whole damn bar just to make sure I would have enough drinks for the rest of the show. Which is not fun, because drinks get warm. Now try joining that queue as long as our second president’s name to exchange it for a cold one. It’s a nuisance. It’s an annoying nuisance that can be remedied. I beggooo, please more than one more bar to reduce the traffic and eliminate the long ass queues.

Parking

Event organisers who knowingly expect thousands of people, but do not make provision for parking have a special place in a bar where some bastard put in 50 bucks worth of Uno Boy songs at the jukebox. TORTURE!!!!

I just…I honestly…I can’t even. No really, I am unable to. I can’t dzeal. Imagine parking your car in Katima Mulilo because there is no space nearby. I know, I know, you cannot build a parking lot. Tell you what you CAN DO…is to bloody well secure a venue with ENOUGH PARKING BAYS!!! Nxo!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Song of the week: KP Illest: Lucky Break

Flop of the week: Eddy Ross should just stop singing you guys.

