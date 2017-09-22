Debmarine Cup action at Otjiwarongo tomorrow

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The mentor of Otjiwarongo-based club Mighty Gunners FC, Gerhard ‘Washa-Washa’ Hengari, is adamant they boast enough arsenals to brush aside Tura Magic when they meet in the semifinal of the Debmarine Namibia Cup at Otjiwarongo’s Mokati Stadium tomorrow.

Reflecting on the confidence his players have been displaying and also judging from their overall preparation, Hengari cautioned that his charges will stop at nothing in making sure they reach final of the country’s biggest football spectacle.

“We have come a long way in the cup and have been tested along the way as well, but we managed to overcome. We ousted premiership top guns such as Unam, Citizens and Try Again on our way to the semis,” Hengari in a brief interview with nfa.org.na.

The Mighty Gunners vs Tura Magic clash will be the first semifinal match of the day and starts at 15h00. It will be followed by Young African, who will take on northern outfit Young Chiefs at 17h00 in the other seminal also at the Mokati Stadium.

Hengari added that given the fact that Gunners are the Otjiwarongo team remaining in the competition, this is already good enough reason to go out there and play their socks off, while also making full use of their home ground advantage.

“We can handle the pressure of Tura Magic. Our top striker Pineas Jacob is fit and ready for tomorrow, and so is captain John Ndjalo, as well as our hitman, Vernon Claassen. We also have some new guys, including John Mawe, who joined from Young Chiefs, so we fear no one and our eyes are set on beating Tura Magic,” said a confident Hengari.

Each semifinalist team will get N$20,000 for travel and preparations, while the grants will be increased to N$30,000 for the two finalists. Man of the Match awards will carry a prize of N$2,000 in the semifinals and N$5,000 in the final and the player will be allowed to select a charity of his choice to receive an equivalent amount.

Match tickets are available at Computicket outlets for N$20 each.