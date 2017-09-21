Standard Bank takes first Auto Show to the coast

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-For the first time since its inception, Standard Bank is taking its coveted Auto Show to the coastal town of Swakopmund this coming weekend.

Boasting the same spectacular benefits and features as the annual Auto Show that is hosted in Windhoek, the Swakopmund Auto Show will take place on 22 and 23 September at the Dome.

“Our expectation is to deliver excellent service and support at the doorstep of our dealerships and also to offer a vehicle solution to our clients in the coast,” Standard Bank’s Vehicle and Asset Finance New Business Manager Magreth Mengo said of the Auto Show.

She stressed that having proved to be a resounding success in the capital, with people travelling from all over the country to best deals and purchase their dream cars, the Swakopmund Standard Bank Auto Show will give the coastal automotive industry representatives and dealers an opportunity to also showcase their latest car models and also give prospective buyers a chance to test latest vehicles on the market.

10 dealerships will be participating in this ground-breaking exclusive event. The 2017 Auto Show is bringing revellers an engine-flaring line-up of automotive excellence for their exploration; however, it also offers fun activities for the whole family.

“There are many activities that will be happening at the Auto Show, so we hope to have the entire coastal families be part of the event and expecting them to leave with a car if not two. They can expect entertainment such as a body building show, fitness pole dancing, test drive opportunities and lots of competitions to keep vehicle enthusiasts shopping around for their next dream car,” Mengo stressed.

Standard Bank’s Head of Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF), Wim Lotter, said that despite the fact that the automobile industry has been facing a few challenges, Standard Bank is not lagging back on the current headwinds and would like to partner with its loyal customers in the vehicle industry to create an awareness platform for them and generate sales for the Bank’s VAF clients.

“I am optimistic that Swakopmund Standard Bank Auto Show will be just as successful as our annual Windhoek based Auto Show. It is a great way to interact with potential clients and to expose brands to the general public. I would like to encourage our esteemed dealers and the general public to help make this Auto Show a great success the same way they have done for the Windhoek Auto Show,” he stressed. For those interested in jumping queue for their next vehicle purchase, they can bring along their ID, driver’s license, 6 months banks statement (if they do not bank with Standard Bank that is stamped), a marriage certificate if applicable, latest payslip and latest/valid proof of residence, as Standard Bank will have its consultants onsite for any new vehicle applications.