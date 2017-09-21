More young men involved in road crashes

Nuusita Ashipala

Onhuno-Young men and economically active people make up the largeest number of road accident victims in the country, according to the head of communications at the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) Ambrosius Tierspoor.

Tierspoor, who was speaking at a road conference at Onhuno, further said the country’s justice system is not up to scratch to deal with perpetrators issued with traffic fines and as a result, many road offenders are allowed to walk scot-free.

Since April Ohangwena Region has recorded 18 fatalities and 285 road-crashes already compared to 488 crashes and 25 fatalities recorded last year.

Although Ohangwena is not among the five regions with the highest number of road crashes, various speakers at the event described the rate at which accidents are occurring in the region as worrisome.

Tierspoor called on the regional road safety forums to engage the business community, churches and traditional authorities to reach a wider audience in sensitising the community to road safety issues.

“Sometimes when there are community gatherings it is very important for us at the regional road safety level to engage the community and discuss issues affecting the people in the region regarding road safety,” Tierspoor said.

NRSC currently avails N$100,000 to each regional road safety forum to promote road safety in the respective regions.

He said the campaign for road safety will be lost before it actually starts if there’s no or little investment in finding solutions and lobbying for funds through the business sector to promote road safety.

At the same event, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund manager at Ongwediva branch, Eva Amakali, said that over

3,000 people have died because of road accidents since 2011.

She said there was still much to be done to reduce the amount of N$200 million spent by the MVA yearly to cater for the needs of those involved in road accidents.

“Looking at the economic crisis, the money the fund currently spends could have been used to cater for other needs, such as building school and roads,” Amakali observed.