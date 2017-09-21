Harley rally takes Tsumeb by storm

Donna Collins

Tsumeb was the stomping ground for the fourth two-day Harley Owners Group Namibia (HOG) Glück Auf Rally 2017, which has become one of the highlights on the annual social calendar, and the biggest biking event held to date in the town.

A gathering of 52 jaw dropping Harley Davidson motorbikes in various shapes, sizes and models turned up, which totalled 76 entries including the pillion riders who all gathered from far and wide for this great Harley occasion.

Despite the sizzling Tsumeb temperatures, bikers were well represented and kitted out in full leather riding regalia as they gathered to be part of this year’s not-to-be-missed Glück Auf Rally.

The rally was organised by the Tsumeb HOG team, which comprises 30 members. In addition HOG members from Swakopmund, Windhoek, Gobabis, Okahandja, Oshakati and Tsumeb, were joined by riders from South Africa on their first visit to Namibia, travelling a return distance of about 5 000 kilometres.

The serene Tsumeb Golf Course served as the event’s headquarters, where evening braai’s, live music, dancing, catching up on bike talk, and socialising with fellow Harley riders turned into one big happy family.

The Glück Auf Rally kicked off on Friday with bikers registration, a meet and greet, rounded off by a braai that evening, which included live music by young ‘Rock ‘n Blues’ acoustic artist Savannah, followed by some foot tapping dance music from seasoned duo Jan and Hansie – the ‘Two Hats’.

A full programme on Saturday included a breakfast run to Grootfontein where the Harleys stretched their muscles on the open road, filling the air with the distinct throaty roar of these mean machines, as local onlookers gathered in amazement to wave them off.

The day also included some target practice at the shooting club, biker games and ended that evening with a successful auction of a variety of must have Harley Davidson merchandise which went for top prices. True to biker tradition and their generosity of giving back to society, the rally goers stuck their hands deep into their pockets, and raised around N$40 000, which is being donated to the Tsumeb old age home.

Woema spoke to one of the main organisers and Tsumeb HOG member, Basie Oosthuizen, who said that the Glück Auf Rally has seen a lot of growth in the four years, saying they started out with 22 bikes compared to 52 at the week-end.

He also gave a shout out to the generosity of the sponsors who made this event possible, and thanked all those Harley riders for their participating this year. Harley Davidson Windhoek was also present at the Glück Auf Rally this year since opening its dealership, offering pre-ordered Harley Davidson merchandise from the showroom

“The whole of Tsumeb pulls on one string to prepare for an event like, and we are already starting prepare for the next big “Thunder Day Rally” event, which is being held 25 May,” said Basie, adding that they already have HOG entries from Namibia and South Africa.

He explained that the “Thunder Day Rally” alternates every second year with the Skeleton Coast Rally, and they are expecting to draw quite a big crowd to the town.