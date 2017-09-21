FNB sees SWAITEX sponsorship as investment

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-At a recent fundraising gala dinner, FNB Namibia committed N$75,000 to the Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAITEX), which will take place from October 11 to 14.

Brian Kandanga, area sales and service manager for the coastal and southern area was excited about the bank’s commitment and said the bank viewed it as an investment in the Erongo Region and in the coastal community.

“Echoing the words by the Governor of the Erongo Region Honourable Cleophas Mutjavikua, I agree that SWAITEX will assist in growing business in the Erongo Region, which in turn will lead to employment creation, something that is sorely needed – not only at the coast but in the whole country.”

Brian added that FNB Namibia has been a forerunner in supporting SME business in Namibia and would continue to do so, also at the coast.

“We can only be a great Namibian business, creating a better world by supporting great incentives such as SWAITEX. Through our 4P strategy we look after people, planet, partnerships and as a responsible business we also need to make a profit.

“Over the past year FNB Namibia, through the FNB Namibia Foundation Trust has spent over N$5 million on skills and capacity development and education and financial literacy – areas that are sure to be covered by businesses displaying their products and services at the SWAITEX.”

FNB Namibia will also have a stand at the 2017 SWAITEX and invites all existing and potential customers to come and talk to them about banking products and services.