‘Amathekie’ cautions Young African… Debmarine Cup action at Otjiwarongo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Oshakati-based outfit Young Chiefs aim to rewrite history and make northern Namibia proud when they face Young African in the semifinals of the Debmarine Namibia Cup at Otjiwarongo’s Mokati Stadium on Saturday.

Fillimon Kaskas Angula, mentor of Amathekie, as Young Chiefs are affectionately known, said the time has come for Chiefs to turn the tide for northern Namibia in a competition that has in recent times been dominated mostly by Windhoek-based clubs.

“Teams from central Namibia, especially Windhoek have been playing in the final and winning this cup for many years now and the plan for Amathekie is to change that. We’ve embarked upon changing that pattern and to rewrite history. We have to go all the way and whoever comes our way must do so at their own peril,” cautioned Angula.

Chiefs will meet Gobabis-based Young African at 17h00 in the second match of the day at Otjiwarongo and having torn to pieces another Gobabis side Eastern Chiefs in the quarterfinals, Angula says the mission remains the same.

“We aim to finish this campaign with the cup on the bus back to Oshakati and so are very focused. The boys’ confidence is super high now and given that they reached the last four with a very bullish victory at Gobabis, we face another club from that town and we know they will be prepared but we need to be careful and remain focused,” the former Brave Warriors forward added.

Young Chiefs recorded a comprehensive 5-1 win over Eastern Chiefs via Angula’s son Lee-Roy Angula’s brace and strikes from Kennedy Paulus, Eilo Shipalanga and Uatumba Muheua.

he programme at Mokati starts at 15h00 when the Mighty Gunners and Tura Magic tussle for a place in the final, followed by Young African against Young Chiefs.

Each semifinalists will get N$20,000 for travel and preparations, while the grants will be increased to N$30,000 for the two finalists. Man of the Match awards will carry a prize of N$2,000 in the semifinals and N$5,000 in the final and the player will be allowed to select a charity of his choice that will receive the equivalent amount.

Match tickets are available at Computicket outlets for N$20 each.