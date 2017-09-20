Oranjemund Youth Forum hosts Mining Youth Week

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Oranjemund Youth Forum together with its partners will host the first ever Mining Youth Week this month on 23 – 30 in Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah, under the theme Together we are one.

A successful gala dinner took place on July 14 in Oranjemund where the executive chairperson of the National Youth Council, Mandela Kapere, the event’s patron, officiated.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga, appeared as guest of honour while the adviser in the Office of the President on youth matters, Daisry Mathias, delivered a motivational address.

One of the event coordinators, January Ivula, says the main aim of the Mining Youth Week is to bring all the stakeholders together to value the contribution of Namibian mining industries to the country, specifically the youth. The event will also serve as a platform for networking.

“We aim at sharing and creating awareness of the mining industry in the country, in order to educate and motivate the youth about the future of mining in Namibia,” emphasized Ivula.

Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, is to officially open the event on September 23 at the Skorpion Stadium in Rosh Pinah, with the Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga, making some observations.

The Mining Youth Week is expected to host a variety of events such as a march before the official opening, youth training day, mine touring day, sports competitions, Miss/Mr Youth and an entertainment extravaganza.