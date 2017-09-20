MTC gives away 300MB to each of 2.47 million customers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-MTC yesterday confirmed it will give each of its 2.47 million customers 300MB free data to apologise for any inconvenience customers may have experienced during the company’s recent system enhancement.

The free data will be available for use on both pre-paid and post-paid service plans commencing this morning, Wednesday, September 20, as from 8h00 until Friday.

All pre-paid customers will have 48 hours to use the free data whilst post-paid customers will have validity until their next bill cycle. All Turbo boost customers will receive a free turbo boost bundle commensurate to their turbo boost plan.

Chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at MTC Tim Ekandjo said the free data is a token of MTC’s appreciation to all customers for their loyalty, continued support, and to extend an apology for any inconvenience they might have endured during the recent MTC’s system enhancements.

“We are not a perfect company and we are never too big to say sorry to our customers,” he said.

Ekandjo also confirmed that all customers who were negatively affected during the system enhancement process have already been duly refunded. And the 300MB free data will be additional to the refunds already effected. In total, 335,000 customers were refunded.

“Once again we would like to thank all those customers for their indulgence, I can now confirm that the refund process involving 335,000 customers has now successfully been completed”, Ekandjo said.

“With this token, we wish to demonstrate our unconditional love and support to all our customers, letting them know that we do not take them for granted and appreciate their business,” Ekandjo concluded.