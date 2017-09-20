Learners grateful for Soli’s donation

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek -Learners from St Barnabas Primary School in Katutura are grateful for the donations of school stationery received from Soli Deo Gloria, a church choir of Macedonia Lutheran Church, last Friday.

The stationery, including rulers, pens, instrument sets, notepads, files and writing paper, is intended for the less privileged learners at the school who total about 50.

Alyssa Chenell (Grade 7) was delighted with the donation, which for her came out of the blue. “We are going to use these gifts carefully,” said Chenell. Equally grateful is Uendjesanajo Hange who also feels proud to be a beneficiary and to have met members of the kindhearted choir and Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua, who witnessed the donation.

Seles Boois (Grade 7) describes the donation as a surprise since the choir only used to donate food to them but this time went the extra mile to provide school materials.

“They help us kids that do not get any help from their families. We are really grateful,” says Boois.

The choir this year celebrates its 30th anniversary and the donation is part of the celebrations. Activities will take place the whole of next week culminating in the major event on the weekend of September 29 to October 1.