Investigating officer grilled in cross-examination

Roland Routh

Windhoek-The investigating officer in the murder of renowned community anti-stock theft stalwart, Hiambepo ‘Major’ Kazeurua, ended yesterday with the cross-examination of Inspector Kephas Iyamboh, a Warrant Officer at the time of Kazeurua’s death.

Advocate Slysken Makando, the defense lawyer for the four men charged with the murder of Kazeurua, tore into Iyamboh, who remained steadfast on what he testified when he first gave evidence in the court.

Makando is representing Stockley Kauejao, 42, the first accused, Hipura Ujaha for Matheu Kakururume, 31, Monty Karuaihe for Muvare Kaporo, 27 and Jan Wessels for Afas Kamutjemo, 40.

The defense denies that Kakururume ever made a confession to a state witness, whom Iyamboh interrogated, and which confession is now part of the evidence before High Court Judge Alfred Siboleka.

The men are on trial on charges of murder, stock theft and defeating or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, while Kamutjemo is appearing on charges of stock theft and also of defeating or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

According to the indictment, the accused conspired to kill Kazeurua to prevent him from tracing cattle they had stolen. Kaporo and Kakururume allegedly ambushed and killed him by strangling him and throwing sand in his mouth to prevent him from breathing. This reportedly happened on December 28, 2012.

The partly burned body of Kazeurua was found in an Aardvark burrow on January 7 that year, after being reported missing days earlier. All of the accused denied any involvement in the disappearance and murder of the deceased and the stock theft.

Makando told Iyamboh that his client, Kakururume, denies any knowledge of the stolen cattle or the brutal murder of the deceased and as such could not have made such a confession. According to Makando, the phone calls made to the phone of State witness Jesaya Daniel was because Daniel was looking after his cattle for him and he had to remain in contact with him.

The trial was postponed to October 31 for the State’s to elaborate its case. Kauejao and Kamutjemo are out on bail, but Kaporo and Kakurume remain in custody.