ACC swoops in on Usakos Council

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission y(ACC) esterday morning raided the offices of Usakos Town Council, taking with them several boxes of documents, cellphones and laptops, some of which belong to the USakos Mayor Aksel Mwafangeyo, acting CEO Reinhold Evenson and senior council members.

ACC chief investigator in Erongo Region Walter Kurz told New Era they are investigating several irregularities found in the awarding of the work to do additional construction at the mayor’s house, as well as a tender given to Evenson’s brother and another tender for the construction of roads awarded to a company called AB Constructions.

“We are [also] investing the appointments of the human resource manager that was not done procedurally, as well as that of the front desk officer and the NaTIS (Namibia Traffic Information System) official,” Kurz said.

He said there are eight possible charges of offences, and that the town’s mayor and the acting chief executive officer are all implicated.

Kurz further said they only confiscated the documents and other information crucial to the investigation. “We have not arrested anyone yet, but hour investigations are at a crucial stage. We cannot reveal too much now,” he said yesterday.