A. Shipena SS awards top learners 

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek -The A. Shipena Senior Secondary School hosted its awards ceremony last Friday at the school hall to reward its top learners who passed with good marks in the April and August exams.

Up to 135 learners were awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes. Trophies and cash prizes of N$100 each were awarded to the Dux learner, top learners in every subject, and overall winner per grade, while others received certificates.

Ukarapo Karuuombe (Grade 9), who received a certificate in entrepreneurship, mathematics, agriculture, life science, netball and overall for Grade 9 and a trophy, says she knows that hard work always pays off.

Describing herself as a future leader she says she has been working very hard and sacrificing her time having sleepless nights because she wants to be the best learner and be recognised at the school.

“For other learners seeing us getting awards should not discourage them but motivate them to do better in their subjects so that they are the next learners to be awarded,” says Karuuombe, adding that with her awards she is willing to help fellow learners by studying with them, and helping them where they cannot understand.

Robert Muyumba, who got a certificate in French, says the recognition motivates him a lot to continue studying hard and learn different languages.

“I feel really good because this is the first time I get a certificate in this subject, which [is] a good sign,” says Muyumba.

Rehabeam Sheetekela (Grade 8) received a certificate in life science and says he feel very proud to be recognised in the subject, promising to continue pushing harder.

According to the organisers of the event awarding learners like this helps them to compete and do better in their schoolwork. This follows after the school moved from position 28 in 2015 to be in the top 10 in the Grade 12 national exams last year. For Grade 10, the school moved from position 22 to 11.

This year Tumbeipoh Investment cc again sponsored åcash prizes worth N$8,500 upping the sponsorship with N$3,500 from last year.