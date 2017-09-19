Home Crime and Courts Video: City Police warns public about suspicious suspects Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: City Police warns public about suspicious suspects September 19, 201700 tweet City Police warns public about suspicious suspects RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: City Police break fight up in Eros Crime and CourtsVideo: Police foil robbery attempt Crime and CourtsVideo: Underage girl escorted by city policeLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 + 2 = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 32.6 ° C 33 ° 32 ° 9% 3.6kmh 0%Wed 27 °Thu 27 °Fri 27 °Sat 28 °Sun 30 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016B2Gold expects record production in 2015 January 23, 2015Six deaths over weekend February 3, 2014NFA reappoints Mannetti on four-year contract … strict terms and... August 4, 2015Load more 35,740FollowersFollow14,437FollowersFollow