Veya ICT expands regional footprint

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-VEYA Information Communication Technology (Pty) Ltd.’s managing director, Winnith Schrywer says sectors within fishing, manufacturing and tourism can benefit from improved connectivity and the advancements that ICT offers, especially in thriving communities, such as Walvis Bay, that are at the heart of the Namibian economy.

Schrywer made the remarks at the launch of VEYA ICT’s Erongo regional office branch in Walvis Bay, signalling the firm’s expansion into the Erongo Region.

The company’s increased regional footprint will empower local communities by recruiting – even in the face of challenging economic times – thus contributing not only to employment but also skills of the local economy.

“This increases the skills of local people and encourages skilled workers to stay in the area, instead of looking further afield for work experience and employment options. The ability to recruit locally will sit alongside the ability for additional VEYA services to be offered to local clients,” Schrywer added.

VEYA ICT services would include, but are not limited to, infrastructure and ATM support, along with business systems and integration. Beyond this, the new Walvis Bay branch allows VEYA to fulfil its commitment to existing clients more efficiently, as turnaround times and costs are reduced by the additional capacity offered by this branch.

Officiating at the event, Information and Communication Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya said the use of ICT could further improve the viability of both the port itself and the Export Processing Zone.

“Not only will you have companies increasing their capacity and service delivery, improved technological infrastructure will also encourage more foreign companies to invest in the Export Processing Zone,” Tweya noted.

He said although infrastructure was key in advancing ICT in Namibia, for businesses to develop and thrive, skills development should be at the top of the agenda, as well-equipped technological infrastructure requires skilled Namibian citizens to utilise it effectively.

Walvis Bay Mayor Immanuel Wilfred said ICT services are vital to support the existing industries that were already thriving in Walvis Bay, such as engineering, port, fishing, salt production, aquaculture, logistics and all manufacturing companies.

VEYA’S goal is to champion ICT service excellence in Namibia, with an emphasis on enhancing communities and skills across the country. The industries that VEYA is active in are testament to this vision of service excellence.

They include telecoms, financial, retail, manufacturing, service industries, and mining, plus the public sector. VEYA has also developed and strengthened relationships with strategic partners, such as SAP, Barn-Owl, and DieboldNidorf and IBM.

VEYA is owned by Namibians and the expansion into Walvis Bay is a pivotal step for both VEYA and Walvis Bay. It is hoped on both sides that the investment into the local economy will prove to be another boost to the port’s importance in the region and will help develop the technology to propel the area forward and achieve further global recognition.

The inauguration of VEYA ICT’s Walvis Bay branch marks another important milestone in the development of the company. In October 2016, Gijima Information Technology Services became known as VEYA Information Communication Technology.

The name change signified the final stage in the transformation of the company to being the first Namibian ICT leader owned 100% by Namibians. The change emanated from a corporate action that saw Gijima become 100 percent beneficially owned by Namibians.