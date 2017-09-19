Tjahuha wants NNFU to speak out on land question

Kae MaÞunÿu-Tjiparuro

Windhoek-The Namibian National Farmers Union (NNFU) is being challenged to make its voice heard on the land question and the pending Second National Land Conference, which has since been postponed twice now.

This challenge articulated by the chairperson of the Eastern Epukiro Farmers Association (EEFA), Katjinduu Tjahuha, speaking on behalf of the Omaheke Region Farmers Union (ORFU)’s chairperson, Lesley Kauandara.

Kauandara was scheduled to make the closing remarks at the opening ceremony of the Omaheke-Otjozondjupa Regional Show in the settlement of Aminuis on Friday. However, this opportunity befell Tjahuha, who threw a broadside at the predominantly communal national farmers’ body sending many tongues wagging.

Some of the speeches at the opening ceremony, including that of Tjahuha, were broadcast live by the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Omurari Wondjivisiro Omabranga, the NBC’s Otjiherero Language Service.

Tjhahuha appealed to the NNFU leadership not to become opportunistic and free ride on rare occasions such as only attending farmers occasions, rather than constantly engaging its affiliates by providing leadership to the farming communities, especially during trying times, such as when the affiliates are divided.

Tjahuha reiterated what could be the position of the unhappiness of both the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions with the outcome of the NNFU’s June congress held in Oskakati in the Oshana Region.

The two regions feel unrepresented on the new leadership of the NNFU following the said congress, an unacceptable outcome for the representatives of the two regions that are the leading producers of red meat in the country. Among the NNFU officers present at the show when Tjahuha made the appeal was NNFU national coordinator of livestock Vetuundja Kazapua.