Three caught red-handed stealing

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-The Erongo polce arrested a taxi driver and two others on Friday for breaking into a vehicle belonging to tourists. The car was parked along the road between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay and the tourists had gone out to explore the sand dunes.

The three suspects, who are believed to be targeting tourists visiting Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, allegedly broke into a double cab Toyota bakkie driven by 32-year-old German tourist Ole Göng on Friday just after lunch and stole a small bag containing items worth N$1,500.

“While the victims were on the dunes, a white Toyota Corolla taxi, with three occupants, parked next to the tourists’ car and broke the window to remove the items. However, they were caught red-handed by the Yianni Savva Police Station members who were patrolling the area. All properties were recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner

Erastus Iikuyu.

The taxi was impounded and the suspects were set to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Iikuyu warned taxi drivers and the general public to refrain from committing crimes against tourists as it tarnishes the image of the country. He also appealed to residents to report any suspicious activity to the police so that those committing such crimes are dealt with.