Naidjala in redemption fight against Magwaca

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s former WBO Africa bantamweight king Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala says the time is reap to dust himself off and reclaim his place within the top perch of African bantamweight pugilists.

The 32-year old Naidjala is set to challenge South Africa’s undefeated Mzuvukile Magwaca for the IBF Inter-continental title at the ICC in Kimberley, South Africa on 6 October 2017. Magwaca is the reigning IBF Inter-continental champion.

Naidjala, who goes into the fight with 23 fights, 3 losses and 1 draw, will be striving to redeem himself following his defeat against another South African Sibiniso Gonya in April, who wrestled his WBO Inter-continental title away in that fight.

His opponent, Magwaca remains undefeated with 22 fights, 19 wins, and 3 draws. In July 2015 he won the WBA International title and in March this year, he won the WBF world title and went on to claim the IBF Inter-continental title in July this year, which he will now defend against Naidjala.

“I can now officially confirm that the fight is on. This is a big fight for Prince and it is against a very experienced opponent, but I still have full confidence in Naidjala and I know that he can win this fight. I wish to make it categorically clear that even though Magwaca also currently holds the WBF bantamweight world title, we are not interested in that title and we will be challenging him for the IBF Inter-continental title”, said promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.

On his part, Naidjala said: “I am excited to get another opportunity to get into the ring. I know I disappointed a lot of my fans in my last fight and I will use this opportunity to redeem myself. Magwaca is a respectable opponent who is undefeated, but I will give him everything I have to make sure we win at all cost. I wish to thank my promoter Nestor and our loyal sponsor MTC for this amazing opportunity. I look forward to 6 October”