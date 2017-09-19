Intense battle in field hockey premier league

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Action in the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League entered its ninth round in Windhoek over the weekend, with thrilling exploits witnessed in both the men and women leagues.

In the men’s league, WOBSC maintained its dominance and defeated one of its closest rivals, DTS, in a pulsating encounter, while Saints defeated UNAM and moved to second place on the log. WOBSC now top the log with a single point and a game in hand over Saints and DTS, who are second and third respectively.

In the women’s league, UNAM defeated log leaders Saints. Second-placed Wanderers took on NUST and won 5-0. With this win, there is now only four points difference between Saints and Wanderers.

The opening match in the men’s league saw Saints and UNAM battle it out in an exciting encounter. Saints desperately needed a good result on the day, as they had to win in order to keep up the pressure on the top two sides, DTS and WOBSC.

Saints were on top of their game and eventually won 4-1 against UNAM, with Cody van der Merwe, Fagen Hansen, Ivan Semedo and Nico Neethling scored for Saints.

Up next was the much-anticipated encounter between log leaders WOBSC and second-placed DTS. As expected, the game saw few opportunities on goal, as WOBSC took most of their chances to win 2-0. Siyabonga Martins and Etienne de Villiers scored two splendid goals for WOBSC. The result gives WOBSC a single point lead at the summit with a game in hand.

BDO Wanderers came back after a disappointing week to defeat NUST 10-1. NUST, who are yet to register a victory in the league, gave a decent performance but kept conceding goals. Stefan du Preez scored four goals for BDO Wanderers.

On to the women’s league, where WOBSC took on DTS. The good news for WOBSC was that some of its South Africa-based players were back in the squad. WOBSC looked strong in all areas and went on to win 4-0. Javanka Kruger, SanMari Krugel and Elzanne Erasmus scored for WOBSC.

UNAM and Saints on the other hand battled it out in a closely contested game as none of the two teams wanted to concede defeat. The log leaders Saints were out to extend their lead at the top but UNAM had other ideas as they were stubborn and gave nothing away. It was not all plain sailing for Saints though as they went down to UNAM 2-1. UNAM’s star player Maggy Mengo scored twice.

Wanderers took on NUST who once again put up a spirited performance but were eventually defeated 5-0. Wanderers were just too strong for NUST, who are still rooted to the bottom of the league table. Bianca Muller from Wanderers was the top goalscorer with four goals.

The next matches in both leagues are scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday at Aloe Park and Windhoek High School hockey fields in the capital.