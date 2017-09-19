Father impregnates daughter

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A father at Onamukalo village in Ohangwena region is alleged to have raped his 18-year-old daughter on numerous occasions, eventually impregnating her, police spokesperson Inspector Pendukeni Haikali has said.

Haikali said although the acts of rape are said to have taken place between June and July the matter was only reported to the police last Thursday.

“It is alleged that the victim was impregnated by her father,” remarked Haikali. The police have not yet arrested the father, as they are said to be still investigating the matter.

In Tsumeb, the police have opened a case of rape against a 24-year-old trial-awaiting male inmate, who is alleged to have raped an 18-year old trial-awaiting male inmate.

The incident is said to have taken place last Tuesday. According to Haikali, it is alleged the victim was in the shower when he was raped.

In Omusati Region a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl last week at Etayi village. Haikali said the victim was temporarily staying at the suspect’s house while her parents were taken up in Oshikuku State hospital.

In Aranos, in //Kharas Region, a 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old stepdaughter on numerous occasions.

“It is alleged that this was not the first time the victim was raped. She was raped on numerous occasions, but it was not reported to the police as the suspect allegedly promised the victim money,” said Haikali.

She said the man had since been released, as more investigations need to be conducted into the matter.