Diplomats’ spouses give to charity

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-About 300 members of the diplomatic corps in Namibia gathered at a local hotel in Windhoek on Friday for a charity dinner organised by the Association of Diplomatic Spouses.

Kiki Gbeho, the resident co-ordinator of the UN in Namibia, with the current association president, Ida Alina Salleh, made a donation of N$100,000 to the Mammadu Trust, a centre for orphans and vulnerable children in Otjomuise, Windhoek.

The funds would assist Agnes Albrecht, the founder of the Trust, to build facilities that enable more children in Otjomuise to attend Mammadu and receive care and educational assistance.

“Being part of the diplomatic community in Namibia, we feel compelled to provide assistance in this very crucial area that would have such a deep impact in the future of Namibia,” said Salleh.

The Association of Diplomatic Spouses was formed in 1990 as a charity organisation to raise funds and provide support to a variety of organisations and projects. Each year the association chooses a theme to support. This year the theme is ‘Welfare of Children’.

“As a group, we are drawn to this theme, because in every country of the world the importance of child welfare cannot be overemphasised. We are very deeply aware that the future wellbeing, the growth and development of the entire society is cogent on the health and well-being of its children. Children are valuable national assets, because the future of every nation depends on how its children grow up and develop,” Salleh said.

The event also saw an international fashion show, which showcased traditional and contemporary costumes from Indonesia, India, Angola, Nigeria, Malaysia, Kenya, Japan and Ghana.

Amazing prizes contributed by various embassies and corporations were also raffled off, including air tickets from Air Namibia and Taag Airlines.

It was the second fundraising event in 2017 for the association. In May, the association organised its annual International Food and Crafts Bazaar at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre. That event saw the participation of 16 embassies and high commissions and raised N$60,000 for charity.