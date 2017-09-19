Commissioner Ekandjo is no more

Retired Namibian police commissioner Josef Ekandjo passed away at a private hospital in Windhoek on Saturday. Ekandjo was 62 years old at the time. According to a statement issued by Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi of the Namibian police, late Ekandjo joined the police force in 1990 shortly after he returned from exile. He served in the force until his retirement in June 2015. Ekandjo joined the People Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) in 1977 and served as a combatant until 1989. Ekandjo is survived by his wife, 23 children, 12 grandchildren and his mother. Shikwambi said a memorial service will be held tomorrow at 14h00 at St Michael’s Anglican next to Dr Ihuhua consulting room in Katutura. The burial will take place on Saturday, September 23 in Ongwediva in the Onamutayi area.