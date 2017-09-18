Public Enterprises Sports and Fun Day again a huge success

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The second edition of the ever-growing Public Enterprises Sports and Fun Day, held over the weekend at the Unam sports field in Windhoek, again proved a massive success as it attracted close to 80 participants from more than 20 state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The Public Enterprises Sports and Fun Day, which was officially incepted last year and saw its first edition take place at the same venue, is the brainchild of the Public Enterprises Chief Executive Officers’ (CEOs) Forum. The event is aimed at creating new relations and strengthening existing ties among the various sister public enterprises through sport.

As opposed to the usual boardroom meetings and packed conference rooms, the Public Enterprises Sports and Fun Day strategically strives to create a different platform where government SOE executives and staff can freely mingle, while discussing existing opportunities and exchanging business ideas in a much more relaxed atmosphere.

The fun-filled games, which started on Friday and ended on Saturday evening, saw the various participating teams battling it out for top honours in football, netball, volleyball and tug-of-war categories.

In the football division the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund were crowned champions, while Bank of Namibia (BoN) retained their netball trophy after winning the netball category for the second successive year.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) clinched top honours in the tug-of-war category while Agribank Namibia scooped the volleyball division.

The annual event’s organising committee promised a much bigger and better sports and fun day come next year, following the success of the weekend’s games.

Next year, the committee said, the games would be held at Swakopmund in June.

“Following the success of this year’s edition, which went expectedly well and again proved the strong existing relations between public enterprises, we now plan to take the 2018 edition to Swakopmund and the plan remains, to make it even bigger and strategically better for all participating SOEs,” said Elwin !Gaoseb, a member of the organising committee.