NEWS JUST IN: Identity ‘thief’ steals N$4 million from Oshakati businessman

By Selma Ikela

In a major case of alleged identity theft, a 51-year-old man was arrested at Swakopmnd after he withdrew over N$4 million from an Oshakati businessman whose identity the suspect has forged. The suspect’s name is withheld pending his court appearance.

According to police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the suspect obtained an ID duplicate of the victim and further obtained a duplicate of the victim’s Standard Bank credit card from Maerua Mall branch on September 5.

Kanguatjivi said the suspect forged the complainant’s signature and increased the daily withdrawal limit of the victim’s account to N$100 000 a day. Kanguatjivi told New Era that the suspect withdrew N$4 million around Windhoek for himself and transferred some money to different accounts.

According to Kanguatjivi, the suspect and the victim do not know each other.