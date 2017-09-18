Jamaican ‘Pampi Judah’ to perform at Zoo Park

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Jamaican roots reggae musician, Pampi Judah, who is seen by many in this genre to be on course to become one of the Caribbean island’s greatest song writers and vocalists, will be performing at Windhoek’s Zoo Park Amphitheatre on Friday, September 29.

The much-anticipated show has been made possible by the collaboration of two Namibian production houses, Top Ranking Productions Namibia and Just Imagine, with some support from 3D Dimension Printing.

Opening acts for the visiting Pampi Judah include some of Namibia’s most outstanding reggae acts, namely Ras Sheehama, Setson and the Mighty Dreads, Gerry Dread and the Generals, Omidi de Africa, Word Sound and Power as well as an upcoming talent from Swakopmund, West Coast Empire.

Pampi Judah was born as Omar Facey in St Thomas, Jamaica and has always thought the music business was his home. The third of eight children and inspired by his father’s love of music, Pampi was raised with, and embraced, the sounds of Jacob Miller, Big Youth and Bob Marley who all became his first influences in the music business.

While Rasta is his faith, Pampi Judah started out at an early age in church. He then started out at Bust Out Recording Studio, hanging around multi-talented musicians such as Chris Meridith, who was the bass player for Steven Marley for years.

Pampi’s first single “So In Love” was orchestrated on the Rashanco Music label where he also released countless singles such as “Woman Is My Life Line”, “Fight For Justice” and “More Life”. Pampi has worked with many influential producers such as Cultural Lifetime Production, Geoffrey Star (singer and songwriter) of Judasha Production and many more.