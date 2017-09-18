Five busted for drugs

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Police in Erongo Region arrested five suspects over the weekend for possession and dealing in drugs. Three of the suspects were arrested in Usakos and two in Swakopmund.

According to the deputy commissioner of the Erongo police, Chief Inspector Erastus Iikuyu, the first suspect was arrested on Friday evening in Usakos.

Police found 9 mandrax tablets and 130 grams of cannabis at his house in Hakhaseb, Usakos. The suspect will appear in court today.

The second suspect, a 30-year-old also resident in Hakhaseb, was arrested the same evening with crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and cannabis. The street value of the drugs is estimated at N$12,175.

The third suspect, who was also arrested in Usakos, was found in possession of cocaine, cannabis and mandrax. The total value of the drugs is estimated at N$7,950.

Two suspects, aged 23 and 25 years of age, were arrested on Saturday evening in Mondesa for possession of cannabis with a street value of N$8,000. They will appear in court today.