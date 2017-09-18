Bank Windhoek confirms 7.35% annual salary increase

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek has confirmed that it will allocate an average of 7.35 percent in salary increases for staff for the 2017 remuneration period.

The average increase is above the current inflation rate and is given while the tough economic situation prevails throughout the country.

“We are happy to have reached a mutual agreement on the percentage salary increase and additional employee benefits for the 2017 financial year,” said Baronice Hans, Bank Windhoek’s managing director.

Hans further emphasised that the adjustments are performance-based and will be applied as such in line with the company’s remuneration policy.

“Owing to the growing concerns in the housing market a further 13 percent increase has been approved on rental allowance for employees. A further adjustment has been made on study leave. Employee development is key to our success and we have therefore given two additional study leave days to all employees,” said Hans.

“We realise that everybody is going through tough times – this economy is felt not just by businesses but also by individuals. Our aim is to improve the financial situation of our employees and we will continue doing so during the next financial year.

“Bank Windhoek will further focus on non-monetary recognition mechanisms as well as a solid talent investment drive that will aim to grow and develop from within. This is aligned to our Capricorn Way which is the behaviour that underpins everything we do.”

Bank Windhoek thanked the Namibia Financial Institutions Union (Nafinu) for the spirit in which the negotiations were conducted and concluded.

“We would like to reassure our clients and stakeholders that Bank Windhoek will continue to drive exceptional customer service whilst remaining relevant in a highly competitive environment,” Hans concluded.