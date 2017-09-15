Taylor invades Naija

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Award-winning, Namibian-born singer and actress, Jaleesa! Gaoses, better known as Taylor Jaye is busy building her career and putting Namibia on the map in Nigeria with her music.

With her own Jaye’s World Entertainment production company, The Damara Hip Hop and RnB singer, now based in South Africa, recently took a media tour of the cities of Lagos, Abuja and Asaba.

She rose to fame when she released her first single, ‘African Kings’ featuring Chin Chilla in 2015.

The purpose of the tour is to promote her newest single ‘!Kho te re’ featuring South African group, Uhuru, and DJ Clap, and promote Namibian music in general.

“Nigeria is the music capital of Africa, so I think it’s important that as a Namibian artist, I infiltrate their market with my sound,” she proudly says.

Taylor adds that she has been doing interviews with different radio and television stations.

“So far I have done two radio interviews with the biggest one in Lagos at Beat 99.9 Fm. This was a morning rush show with Nigerian legend Olisa Adibua.

“The interview was about getting to know me as Taylor Jaye – a Namibian artist – and also premiering my latest single to the West African market,” she explains.

She also did an interview with Hot 96.5 Fm in Asaba, which was also about getting to know her as an artist.

“They have been playing my latest song ‘!Kho te re’, so when they heard I was coming they wanted to interview me. I still have one more radio station to do in Abuja at Cool Fm, which is one of two biggest urban stations in Nigeria,” she said on Tuesday.

Taylor also had television interviews lined up, and appeared in one on Linda Ikeji Television.

“It was a pre-recorded interview at their studio. They wanted to find out who Taylor Jaye was in depth and whether I enjoyed being in Nigeria.

She was also asked to do a live studio recording similar to what happens at Coke Studios.

“I also had to give my own top five count-down of videos in Africa. My last two interviews will be with Sound City TV, which is the biggest music channel in Nigeria and airs on DStv and TVC News Nigeria.

“They will interview me about my music and they will premiere my latest music video for ‘Ma /Hao’ featuring Big Star, which is currently rotating on Trace Africa and Channel O,” Taylor says.

Talking about her trip, she says it has been hectic but really lovely. “The weather is really hot and tropical,”

She also had the opportunity to attend the Hub Entertainment launch with some of Nollywood’s biggest movie stars and media personalities present.

“They have also invited me to attend a movie premiere for ‘Amara’, which again will have the biggest stars of Nigeria in attendance.”

So far Taylor Jaye has hooked up with few Nigerian artists and entertainment gurus and says she will definitely be putting in more work in Nigeria in the future.

For now, she is planning following up her debut EP with a jam-packed versatile album featuring collaborations with artist such as Big Star and Uhuru before the end of the year.