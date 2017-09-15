Swapo advised to stick to original ideology

Helvy Shaanika

Oshakati-One of the people that played a pivotal role in advocating for Namibia’s independence has said Swapo has deflected from its original ideology.

During an interview with New Era, renowned political personality Prof Mburumba Kerina said Swapo is steadily turning a blind eye on the things that matter and this is destroying the party and the country in turn.

“Swapo is the only party that can hold this country. But we can only move forward if we return to what we fought for. I want to see our party maintain the traditions that started way, way back in the days when we started. From the days of [founding] president Sam Nujoma, to the days of [former] president Hifikepunye Pohamba and now President Hage Geingob,” said Kerina.

He appealed to all Swapo members to give support to Geingob during the upcoming party congress, scheduled for November to ensure stability and progress.

“I would like to appeal to all our people, especially our people from the four northern regions – the north is holding our country together – to please give support to President Hage Geingob come the November congress.”

Kerina, who was one of the founding members of Swapo and who played a decisive role in naming the country Namibia from South West Africa, said party members today focus more on personal issues, deflecting from the fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution.

As one of the authors of the Constitution, Kerina said Swapo wanted Namibia to remain peaceful and stable in all areas, but the country appears to be moving into the opposite.

“Swapo has never been a tribal organisation. It was not a party for personalities, tribal and religious groups. It was about issues. Of course it was started by Oshiwambo-speaking people, but later Swapo brought together all ethnic groups,” he said.

According to Kerina, today Namibia is the most politically stable country in Africa, thanks to the ruling party. He, however, cautioned Namibians about African expatriates who seek refuge in Namibia but turn around to influence the locals to make their country “ungovernable”.

“We must not allow what happened in other African countries to happen to Namibia. We must not allow these people that are coming from other African countries looking for refuge to come and mess up our country, the way they did to their own countries,” Kerina warned.

Kerina, who specialises in international politics, said he would like to continue helping government in international affairs.