Our Star of the Week is Vistoria Shangula, the enterprising winger-cum-striker of Namibia’s senior women’s team, the Brave Gladiators, who netted two goals to propel the Gladiators to a comfortable 4-0 win over Botswana in their 2017 COSAFA Women Championship opening match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Shangula’s flashes of individual brilliance throughout the match further paid off as she assisted teammates Zenatha Coleman and Anna-

Marie Shikusho to add their names to score sheet as the Namibian ladies went on to wrap up a flawless 4-0 victory. The Gladiators will today face regional rivals South Africa’s Banyana Banyana at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, while Botswana will today also be in action when they confront Lesotho at Luveve Stadium. After the emphatic 4-0 victory over Botswana, Brave Gladiators mentor Brian Isaacs said he was happy with the team’s overall performance and discipline, adding that the win was enough motivation to do even better when they face a tough

South African side today.

He said: “We are now able to plan for our next game (against South Africa), knowing that we have set ourselves up perfectly to stand a chance of progressing from the group stages. Botswana played well, but they made mistakes and we punished them.”