Rap Battle competition continues

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The much anticipated Rhythm and Poetry (RAP) Battle Namibia competition continues with Volume 2, with the main event slated for October 26 at the Warehouse Theatre.

Auditions take place tomorrow at the same venue.

The RAP Battle Namibia competition is an initiative of PK Administration. The aim of the event is to unite local rappers to showcase their artistic skills through rhythm and poetry, hence the name RAP.

The competition also aims to bring together Namibia’s finest emcees to battle it out so they can award prizes to the best of the crop.

This year, interested upcoming rappers will audition in the categories of Rap Song, Freestyle and Battle Rap.

“Overall by the end of audition we need a cast of 16 who will qualify to compete against each other at the main show. Thus far we have a good number of people who have shown interest from across Namibia,” Popyeni Kaxuxwena from PK Administration says.

Besides the biggest prizes of a trophy and cash to be won during the competition, winners will also have the chance to have the judges and audience alike crown them as the ‘best of the best’.

“Because we never had this type of competition before, it’s a great reward for those that work hard towards honing their artistic craft.”

The winners of the first competition in April earlier this year were Jaggerjuice in the Rap Song category, Kay in Free Style, and Travis Harvey in Battle Rap with each winner receiving a trophy and cash price on the night.

Pouch Monkey Records offered the three winners a chance to record and do photo shoot with their label worth N$15,000 in total to be divided among them.

“After the final competition, participants and winners all go their own ways and pursue their endeavours. We will only ensure that we do what PK Administration as the organiser promised,” Kaxuxwena explains.

He adds that Namibia has many rappers who see themselves as being the best, seemingly because they rap to their friends.

However, they hardly ever have the chance to showcase their talents on a wider scale, such as the platform provided by RAP.

“This show gives rappers a chance to see what others rappers are doing and who they are, as well as the chance to see competition. Once they compete they become more aware and perfect themselves further. It’s also a chance for our rappers to earn monetary recognition,” he says.

Kaxuxwena adds that the first show proved that they can plan and run hip hop shows professionally, and that they are serious about recognising and grooming talent.

“We further hope to export these talents to participate in events in other countries such as South Africa or Nigeria one day.”

The judging panel for this year’s audition consist of well known rap singers KK, Brain the Tool, Sparks, and Snazy. The auditions start at 12 p.m. in the afternoon.