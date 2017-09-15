New management station for Nkasa Rupara

Aron Mushaukwa

Nkasa-A new management station was inaugurated at Nkasa Rupara National Park in Judea Lyabboloma Constituency of Zambezi Region on Wednesday.

The new management station has, among others, staff offices, a wire fence, solar powered electricity, water supply, a football pitch and housing units for staff members.

Previously accommodation at the park was a challenge as staff members lived in old dilapidated temporal wood structures, but this will now be a thing of the past after 19 permanent housing units were handed over in which 13 staff working at the park will be accommodated.

The management station was constructed by the environment ministry in partnership with the German Development Cooperation, through the development bank KFW at a cost of N$41 million.

The two parties signed an agreement last year to construct three new park stations in the country.

Speaking at the official handing over of the housing units at the management station the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Tommy Nambahu, stressed that the agreement between the two parties plays a crucial role in the management of national parks.

“I would like to thank the German government through KfW that has supported the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to plan, design and construct other park stations since 2005,” he said.

He pointed out that the ministry regards the conservation of biodiversity very highly as it plays a crucial role in contributing to the Namibian economy.

“Wildlife contributes significantly to the livelihoods of the local communities, particularly in rural areas. This is being done through the Community-Based Natural Resources Management programme,” he said.

German Ambassador to Namibia Christian Schlaga said proper management of parks has a positive influence on tourists, “who are bringing considerable benefits to the region in general and to local communities in particular”.